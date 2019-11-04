Confident that new government will be formed soon in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Amid the recent power struggle with alliance partners Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed confidence that the state will be getting a new government soon.



Speaking to media persons, Fadnavis said, "I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying on new government formation. All I want to say is that Maharashtra needs a new government as soon as possible and it will be formed soon, I am confident."

Fadnavis was speaking to media reporters in the national capital after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek more assistance from Central Government for farmers affected due to unseasonal rain in Maharashtra.

"I had gone to meet the Home Minister requesting assistance. I have submitted him the preliminary estimates and he has talked to the relevant officials," Said Fadnavis.

"We have also asked them to hold a meeting with the insurance companies so that the companies can help the farmers with the disaster that they have faced during the rains and he (Amit Shah) has agreed to it," he added. (ANI)

