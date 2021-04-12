Conflicts kill 65 in Afghanistan

Kabul, April 12 (IANS) At least 65 people were killed in clashes and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, an independent war monitoring group said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, our team has documented 65 deaths, including six civilians, 12 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members, and 47 Taliban militants," the group, Reduction in Violence (RiV), said on its Twitter account.