Cong, CPI give suspension of business notices in RS over protests in North-East

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday gave suspension of business notices under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha regarding "law and order situation" in Assam, Tripura, and North-East arising due to protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Protests in northeastern states intensified following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed by Parliament. The Bill was given assent by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, turning it into an act.



On Wednesday, Guwahati and Dibrugarh were brought under curfew till further orders in the wake of protests.

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. (ANI)

