Cong, Rahul heap praises on Manmohan on his birthday

"On his birthday, let us acknowledge Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's selfless service, dedication & incredible contribution to the cause of nation building," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"As we celebrate former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, we look back at some of his greatest achievements. He has served our country for several decades & continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication," tweeted the Congress party's official handle attaching an audio-visual clip listing the "achievements" of the former PM.

The clip described Singh as a "visionary economist" and tracked his life from his childhood in Punjab, where it claimed, he studied "under kerosene lamps". It credited him with the liberalisation of the economy in 1991 as well as the launch of Chandrayan 1 in 2008.