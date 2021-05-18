Cong accuses UP govt of hiding Covid deaths in Lucknow

The Congress allegations came two days after it accused the Gujarat government of hiding the real figures of Covid deaths.

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of hiding the real figure of deaths due to Covid in the state and said that it has no right to stay in power if it cannot provide proper health care facilities to its people.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "As per the government official records, in Lucknow till date 2,268 people have died due to Covid. While in the last three months 13,000 death certificates have been issued."

She said that between April 1 to May 15 this year, in the span of 45 days 7,890 death certificates have been issued while between February 15 and March 31 in the span of two months 5,970 death certificates were issued.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Aradhana Mishra said that she is saddened to see the condition of the state.

Slamming the BJP-led state government, she said that this government works on three D's. "Each D stands for denial of facts, destroying of evidence and data manipulation," Mishra said, adding that the government is working on three D's instead of working on Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Questioning the government, the Congress leader said, "Why has the government authorised the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to issue death certificates? The certificates have always been issued by the Nagar Nigam (municipal corporation)."

"It's a clear attempt by the government to hide the actual death figures," she alleged.

Hitting out at the UP government, she said that if the government was not able to provide better health care facilities, then it should have provided proper management for cremation at least.

"In a heart wrenching incident from Ballia in the state, few policemen administered the funeral by burning tyres," she said.

She said that the government has "failed" completely in Uttar Pradesh and especially in Lucknow as people are unable to get proper medical care.

"Such government has no right to stay in power and the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) should resign immediately taking moral responsibility," she added.

--IANS

aks/skp/