Cong agitation panel holds first meet, Udit Raj proposes Rahul as President

Sources said in the meeting, member Udit Raj proposed Rahul Gandhi's name for party President, and this was supported by other leaders. This is not the first time when Rahul Gandhi's name was proposed for the party's top job. Youth Congress and Delhi Mahila Congress have already passed resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the next president of the Congress party.

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Congress committee on agitation, headed by Digvijaya Singh and having General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a member, met for the first time on Tuesday to discuss various issues including fuel price rise and inflation.

The committee discussed planning and execution of nationwide agitation on various issues.

The other members of the committee are Uttam Kumar Reddy, B.K. Hariprasad, Manish Chatrath, Ripun Bora, Ragini Nayak and Zubair Khan.

A Congress leader present in the meeting said that the committee took suggestions from all the members and Digvijaya Singh noted the points. All of the members were unanimous that the inflation is the core issue in the country which should be raised by the party while Priyanka Gandhi gave specific inputs about issues of Uttar Pradesh.

A leader who was present in the meeting said, "everybody gave suggestions and detailed discussion took place on various issues."

The Congress along with other opposition parties has been planning for agitation from September 20 against fuel price rise, inflation and other issues.

