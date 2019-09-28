Cong announces candidates for 4 Kerala by-elections

While K. Mohankumar, ex-MLA, will contest the Vatiyoorkavu seat, Kochi deputy mayor T.J. Vinod has been named for the Ernakulam constituency, senior party leader Shanimol Usman for Aroor, and former Pathanamthita district party chief A.P. Mohanraj for Konni.

At the Manjeswaram constituency, the fifth seat, the Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League is contesting and its candidate has already begun campaigning.

The by-elections were necessitated because of resignation of three sitting Congress MLAs -- K. Muraleedharan, Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash -- as well as CPI-M leader A.M. Ariff. They were elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

Usman had contested against Ariff in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. She had garnered more votes in the Aroor Assembly segment. Monday is the last day for filing of nominations. The CPI-M has already named its candidates, but the BJP-led NDA's list is yet to be announced.