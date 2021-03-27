Cong announces candidates for by-polls on 3 seats in Rajasthan

In a statement, Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said, "Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of candidature of Manoj Kumar Meghwal from Sujangarh-SC assembly seat, Tansukh Bohra from Rajsamand assembly seat and Gayatri Devi from Sahada Assembly constituency."

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday announced the names of the three candidates for the by-elections in Rajasthan.

Manoj Meghwal is son of former minister Bhawarlal Meghwal, while Gayatri Devi is wife of MLA Kailash Trivedi, who passed away last year while Bohra is a new candidate for the Congress in the state.

Manoj Meghwal is pitted against BJP leader and former minister Khemaram Meghwal, while Bohra is pitted against BJP's Dipti Maheswari and Gayatri Devi is pitted against BJP's Ratanlal Jat.

The bye-elections for three assembly seats in the state are scheduled on April 17.

--IANS

aks/arc/rt