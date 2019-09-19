Cong appoints 5 election inchrages for Maharashtra Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Ahead of the state assembly polls, All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday approved the appointment of five election in-charges for different regions of Maharashtra.

In an order issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik has been designated as election in-charge of Vidharbha region whereas Avinash Pandey will be looking after the Mumbai region and Election Control Room.



Congress leader Rajni Patil has been appointed as in-charge of Western and Konkan regions while RC Khuntia is designated as in-charge of Northern Maharashtra.

AICC has also appointed Rajeev Satav as in-charge of the Marathwada region.

Earlier on Wednesday, state Congress President Balasaheb Thorat had said that the Congress will release the first list of 50 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections on September 20.

Thorat had told ANI that the list was prepared after four meetings of the party's screening committee.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have forged an alliance in the state with both deciding to contest 125 seats of the total 288 seats in the assembly. The alliance also includes some smaller parties. (ANI)

