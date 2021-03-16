Cong approaches RS Chair on Swapan Dasgupta

Congress Chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh has written a letter to Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, and said that Dasgupta has neither resigned from the House but is set to contest election nor has he joined any party.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) After Mahua Moitra of Trinamool Congress raked the issue of Swapan Dasgupta getting a BJP ticket in West Bengal assembly election despite being nominated member of the upper house, the Congress too have raised the issue.

Moitra had tweeted, "Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls. 10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP."

Dasgupta's name was announced as the BJP candidate from Tarakeshwar assembly constituency on Sunday.

Ramesh's letter to Naidu said: "A nominated member of the Rajya Sabha who has not formally joined a political party within six months of nomination and continues as a non-party, nominated member contest elections to Parliament or the assembly without first resigning as a nominated member?"

Dasgupta was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the President in April 2016.

As per the 10th Schedule that deals with disqualification of MPs, "A nominated member of a House shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with the requirements of article 99 or, as the case may be, article 188."

