Cong asks ticket seekers in UP to deposit Rs 11K in party account

The circular issued on September 14 by State President Ajay Kumar Lallu says, for upcoming assembly polls 2022, the party has authorised district and city presidents to collect the application and in the state, two others have been given authorization to deposit the application along with the fees. The money along with the application has to be deposited till September 25.

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Congress party in Uttar Pradesh has asked the ticket seekers to deposit Rs 11,000 through pay order or DD or RTGS in the party account.

The Congress has already finalized about 90 seats for the assembly polls which include those who have been MLAs or prominent party leaders. The Congress has asked its state and district units to start shortlisting names of the probable candidates and after filtration by state election committee a panel will recommend the names to the central election committee.

The party has given a pro forma to be filled by the ticket seekers and has asked various questions including for how long they have been in the party and what have been their political activities.

The Congress is starting its second leg of training camp from Wednesday during which it will organize 500 camps and train 30,000 workers and leaders.

Ahead of the polls, Priyanka Gandhi asked the party leaders to counter BJP propaganda in the state against the Congress. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday returned after a three-day visit to the state where she interacted with all the office-bearers and district presidents. The party has also decided to take out a 'Congress Pratigya Yatra' with the tagline -- 'Hum Vachan Nibhayenge', ahead of the Assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that the yatra would cover a distance of 12,000 kilometres and will pass through all major villages and towns.

The date of the yatra is yet undecided though sources said that it was likely to begin from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

--IANS

miz/skp/