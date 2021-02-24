Cong, BJP spar as Irani buys land in Amethi for house

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) After Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who breached the Congress party's strongest citadel in Amethi, registered land in Amethi to build a house, the Congress has attacked her saying the party was there long before her.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh tweeted pictures of the Congress house and said, "Smriti Iraniji comes in the morning and goes back in the evening while Rahul Gandhi is emotionally attached to Amethi, she will sell the land in 2024. The house in Gauriganj is proof apart from this there is a hospital at Munshiganj run by the Congress-affiliated trust."

The palatial house is situated just across the Congress district office in Gauriganj and the Gandhi family also has a big house in Raebareli too. The Gandhis while visiting Amethi and Raebareli stay either in Gauriganj, Munshiganj or Raebareli.

During the polls, Irani had promised to the people of Amethi that they won't have to visit the national capital hunting for their public representatives and in case the people of Amethi elected her as their MP, she would construct a home in Amethi itself.

Fulfilling this promise, Irani had paperwork done for the plot identified for the house on Monday. Confirming this development, Irani's spokesperson Vijay Gupta said: "Smritiji does what she promises. Now she will serve the people while staying close to them. That is why the land has been acquired in Gauriganj."

Before the 2019 general election, Irani had rented a house that served as her camp office.

