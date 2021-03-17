Cong Block President shot dead in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress leader was killed on Tuesday evening, following which his family members created a ruckus in the district hospital. The reason behind the murder is said to be an old rivalry. According to official information, he was sitting at a small eatery when he was shot dead.

Singh was brought to the district hospital in a critical condition where the doctors declared him dead. After the incident, his family members and supporters created a ruckus and vandalized the hospital.

According to City Superintendent of Police Lokendra Singh, the Congress leader was shot dead at Bada Malhera.

Commenting on Indra Pratap Singh's murder, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "I received the sad news about the shooting of Ghuwara Block Congress President Indra Pratap Singh in Chhatarpur district. My deepest condolences to his family. I demand from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to immediately find the accused and arrest them at the earliest as well as take the strictest possible action."

Questioning the law and order situation in the state, Kamal Nath said, "The law and order situation is quite worrisome, no one is safe in the state today. Incidents like murders, kidnappings, rape, looting are happening every day? Those responsible for this act are busy campaigning for elections in West Bengal and Assam, and boasting of good governance in the state. "

It has been alleged that Indra Pratap Singh was involved in a dispute since a long time with the people of his own region.

