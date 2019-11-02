Cong calls meeting of Opposition parties seeking support for protest against Centre

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Congress has called a meeting of opposition parties on Monday seeking their support on its 10-day nationwide agitation targeting the Central government over the issues of "economic slowdown, agrarian distress, unemployment & the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP)".

According to sources, Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad is in talks with the like-minded opposition parties and party leaders Congress is all set to mark a big protest in the national capital concluding the nationwide agitation on the economic slowdown. Opposition unity will provide more strength to the protest.

The meeting is also crucial Opposition may discuss strategy for the winter session of Parliament beginning on November 18.The Congress will hold 35 press conferences between November 1 and 8, and will also hold protests from November 5 to 15 to highlight the country's current economic situation.Senior party leaders will address these press conferences from November 5 to 15 from district to state level and a major show has been planned in Delhi where other opposition parties have also been invited.All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal in a statement, on October 23, had said that protests would be organised in districts and state capitals, which would be culminating in a massive programme in the national capital."It may be recalled that the decision in this regard was taken at the meeting headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with senior leaders, party office bearers and Incharges, Congress CMs and PCC presidents and CLP leaders on 12/13 September, but the earlier schedule of the programme slated between October 15 to October 25 had to be postponed because of the just-concluded assembly elections," read the statement. (ANI)