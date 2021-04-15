Cong candidate from Murshidabad dies of Covid

Haque was contesting in this Assembly election from Samsergunj in Murshidabad district where election is supposed to take place in the seventh phase on April 26.

Party sources said that Haque was tested positive a couple of days before and was in home isolation but after his condition deteriorated, he was initially admitted to a local private hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in Kolkata.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: "His death is a huge loss to the party. He had contributed to the party all through his life and we had a strong hope that he would win from Samsergunj constituency. May his soul rest in peace".

However, Trinamool congress spokesperson and Minister-Of-State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy blamed the BJP government for this second Covid wave.

"Every death is unfortunate but we think that Narendra Modi and the BJP government is responsible for this. They have not taken enough initiative to control the spread of the disease. Even vaccines are not available. We have told them that we are going to buy it but they have no supply,a Roy said.

Samsherganj goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.

