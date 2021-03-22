Cong complains against Left star campaigner Shailaja

The complaint against her is that she is trying to influence members of the Kudumbasree -- the hugely popular women's empowerment programme -- to attend her meetings.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 22 (IANS) The Ernakulam district Congress-led UDF has complained to the Chief Election Commissioner against Left Democratic Front star campaigner and State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja for violating accepted norms of campaigning.

A voice clip of an official attached to the Kudumbasree in Alwaye has surfaced wherein it's said a meeting is proposed to discuss the pension scheme of the empowerment programme, in which Shailaja is taking part.

Senior Congress leader and four time legislator, V.D. Sateeshan seeking a fifth victory from his home turf at Paravur, also in Ernakulam district, has also complained about how the weaker sections of the society are being misled. He said they are currently getting a monthly social pension but are being told that if the Congress-led UDF comes to power, they will stop the pension.

"Members who are getting this pension are being asked to come for a meeting at particular places and if they are unable to come, they should send their representatives. And this is being intimated to them via a post card. This is a blatant violation of rules by the Left Democratic Front poll managers," said Sateeshan.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 legislators and the electoral battle is slowly heating up as the Left under Pinarayi Vijayan is aiming to create history by becoming the first government to retain power.

By now a few pre-poll surveys have predicted that Vijayan has a very strong chance to retain power. The surveys have been summarily dismissed by the UDF, which alleges that all these are fudged surveys done by paying money.

