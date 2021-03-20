Cong conspiring against Assam tea, must be punished: Modi

Speaking at a rally at Chabua in eastern Assam, Modi said the Toolkit campaigners are campaigning for defaming Indian and Assam tea and the Congress has supported them.

Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress is conspiring against Indian and Assam tea so the party must be punished.

"A few days back, during its election campaign in Assam, the Congress had used photographs of tea gardens of Sri Lanka and Taiwan. The party also supported the Toolkit campaign against Indian and Assam tea," the Prime Minister said during his second election rally in the north-eastern state in the last two days.

Modi on Thursday addressed his first election rally after the declaration of Assembly elections on February 26 at Bhatgram in Bengali dominated southern Assam's Karimganj district.

Lambasting the Congress, Modi said when the party is conspiring against Assam tea, how does it dare to seek votes in the state. "Their (Congress) target is only the chair, not the nation's and people's welfare. The party is against the interests of lakhs of tea garden workers. Congress has no respect for talent. To win the elections, it can ally with anyone to realise its ambitions. It is the BJP government that would provide peace and stability in Assam," Modi added.

"The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to increase the wages of tea garden workers. A Rs 1,000 crore package has been announced for the tea garden workers. More than 125 schools have been opened in and around the tea garden areas and welfare schemes were undertaken for the pregnant women and their children. The tea industry in Assam is playing a pivotal role in making an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," he said.

"The Prime Minister said Assam has the potential to become India's organic hub. Now farmers in Assam can directly export their produce globally. Through the Kisan rails, crops, fruits and fish can be supplied anywhere in the country. This is how the NDA government is empowering the farmers in the country."

Modi said the waterways can boost global exports. "Four mega bridges have been constructed over the Brahmaputra river and work on other major bridges is going on."

Saying that there is huge potential in Assam, Modi emphasised on becoming more 'Vocal for local'.

"The Centre and state's double engine governments can make Assam 'Aatmanirbhar'."

The Prime Minister said with the setting up of a large number of educational institutions and several other steps, the north-eastern region would be made a hub of higher education.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were present at the rally.

BJP sources said Modi is scheduled to visit Assam several times to campaign for the party till April 3.

The 126-member Assam Assembly polls would be held in three phases. In the first phase on March 27, elections would be held in 47 constituencies, while in the second phase on April 1, polling would take place for 39 seats. In the last and third phase on April 6, elections would be held for the remaining 40 constituencies. The results would be declared on May 2.

