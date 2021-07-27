Cong delegation meets Goa Guv, demands dismissal of govt

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, state Congress president, who also led a delegation of Congress officials to Raj Bhavan, urged Pillai to tour the flood-affected areas in the state in order to spur the government machinery into relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Panaji, July 27 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai demanding the dismissal of the BJP-led coalition government in the state accusing the latter of failing to protect the interests of Goa.

"You have taken over as the Governor of Goa when the state is facing challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic, economic slowdown and collapse of law and order in the state due to complete mismanagement of the Government," the memorandum to the Governor said.

"There is a threat to the environment, forest, wildlife and the identity of Goa. The failure of the government to come out with an action plan to address the issues concerning the lives and livelihoods of the people have created fear, apprehensions and insecurity in the minds of the people," the memorandum also said.

The nine-page memorandum also cites the collapse of the state economy, mismanagement of Covid pandemic, environmental issues, collapse of law and order, failure of the government to prepare an academic action plan, failure of disaster management team to handle Tauktae cyclone and floods, corruption, collapse of administration and murder of democracy by the BJP government, as the reasons for the dismissal of the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government.

--IANS

maya/skp/