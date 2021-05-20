Cong delegation not allowed to visit razed mosque in UP

Barabanki (UP), May 20 (IANS) A Congress delegation on its way to see the mosque that was razed in Ram Sanehi Ghat, was stopped by the police on Thursday.

The delegation led by UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, former MP P.L. Punia and media chairperson Naseemuddin Siddiqui and other party leaders, was stopped at Chaupala in Barabanki district.