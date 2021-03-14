Cong demands decentralisation of vaccination drive

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Amid rising Corona cases in the country, the Congress has demanded that the vaccination program should be decentralized and states should be given autonomy so that every citizen gets vaccinated.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said, "The country will take 12 years in this pace of vaccination, so the states should be given more autonomy and everything should not be imposed from the Centre."