Cong demands extension of COVID-19 lockdown in Goa

Kamat reiterated his demand to hand over the COVID management to a task force comprising of experts from the Civil Society and the Army."Enough is enough, let us not play with the innocent lives anymore," he added.Further condemning the BJP government on handling the COVID-19 situation, Kamat said, "We cannot rely anymore on the BJP government at the Centre as well as the state who remained in celebrations mode throughout the year without creating any medical infrastructure and services. It is high time that a task force is constituted to handle the COVID management and government takes a back seat.""We need to look one month ahead from now. Once the monsoon starts, things will become more challenging. We need to anticipate frequent power cuts, road bloackades, floodings which will seriously affect the COVID management. Steps need to be taken on top priority for initiating preventive measures right now," said the opposition leader.Detailing his idea of empowering a "task force" to tackle the current situation, he said, "It is important that vaccines are procured on a war footing and vaccination drives are initiated with a target to complete the first dose by mid-July.""The task force must be empowered with financial powers to take decisions in the best interest of the people," he demanded.Kamat questioned Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, "Why Government is reluctant to utilise the two floors of South Goa District Hospital when they requisition the nearby school to create COVID Care facility? Why some private hospitals which are not operational are not taken over and converted into COVID facilities? Chief Minister needs to answer.""The announcement of Rs 100 Crore package to the marginalised sector and implementation of Goenche Daiz Scheme will minimise the effect of extended lockdown," claimed the opposition leader."The Government did not act on my suggestions for last one year, hope they will do something now for the sake of people," he added.Stating that he had earlier also suggested bringing in a task force, Kamat said, "I hope BJP Government will give serious thought to my suggestion. It is unfortunate that neither the Prime Minister's Office nor the Chief Minister of Goa took note of my recommendation made in March last year to form a task force. I am happy that the Union government has already started consultation with Army on COVID handling.""CM Dr. Pramod Sawant must ensure that his announcements are implemented effectively. Even after two days of the government announcing that COVID treatment will be given in private hospitals under Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), there are reports that no such order is received by the private hospitals. This is adding to woes of the patients," said Digambar Kamat. (ANI)