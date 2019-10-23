Cong demands network jammers in EVM strongrooms

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat has written a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer suggesting measures for "free and fair elections" in the state including installation of network jammers in and around strong rooms where EVMs are stored till counting.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on Monday (October 21), while the counting of votes will take place on Thursday (October 24).

"Post polling in the state, the Electronic Voting Machines are shifted to the strong room at various locations. It is important to note that a large section of our citizens apprehend that these EVMs can be tampered with and hence is a grave threat to democracy," Thorat wrote in his letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer.

He later suggested that "installation of 'Network Jammers' is highly necessary in and around strong rooms where these EVMs are stored till counting." "These jammers should be installed during counting process as well. We hereby demand for an immediate installation of such network jammers for all Assembly constituencies across the state without any further delay," he wrote.