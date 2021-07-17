Cong demands probe in financial irregularities flagged by CAG in MeitY

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that financial irregularities in MeitY is the reason behind the dropping of Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Union Cabinet.

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday demanded an independent, high-level and time-bound enquiry into financial irregularities in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its preliminary report.

"What is the action you will take to punish those guilty of alleged siphoning off of funds to the tune of thousands of crores," Khera asked the Prime Minister.

Khera further asked, "How much has the company or through any of its maze of companies which have been benefited by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology donated to the kitty of the BJP?"

"How many such companies exist using the Ashoka Emblem (State Emblem of India) and government premises feigning as government entities?" he said.

Khera demanded an independent, high-level, time-bound enquiry into the working of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

