Cong finalises 38 candidates, assures ticket to sitting MLAs ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): With Uttarakhand Assembly polls scheduled for early next year, the Congress has finalised the names of 38 candidates and assured tickets to all sitting legislators, informed Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal on Wednesday.



Speaking to ANI, the Congress state unit chief further said that, "the decision to allow the party rebels to join Congress again will be based on merits and demerits."

Godiyal was appointed as the President of the Uttarakhand Congress unit, in July this year.

The Uttarakhand Assembly, with 70 seats is scheduled for polls early in 2022.

The Congress had last week started 'Parivartan Yatra' for 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls by paying homage to the martyrs of the 'Uttarakhand movement' from Khatima. (ANI)