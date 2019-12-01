Cong flays BJP for economic mess, AAP for betraying Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The Delhi Congress held a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the economic mess in the country and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime for betraying the people of Delhi, here on Sunday.

Led by Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, the party organised the protest as a part of its 'Halla Bol agitation' and criticised both the governments over unauthorised colonies' regularisation issue.

Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal governments were playing with the lives of 40 lakh people by refusing to give them ownership right, the Congress leader said.

Chopra said the unauthorised colonies' residents were unhappy as the two governments were playing with their emotions and future. "They have been driven to the edge due to the wrong policies of both these governments," he said. The party in a resolution, tabled by Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma, demanded immediate withdrawal of the November 19 'Black Notification' regarding the unauthorised colonies' regularisation. The notification had put many families living there under the threat of demolition, sharma said and added, it had become a recurring feature that whenever the BJP cames to power, "people living in unauthorised colonies have to bear the brunt."