Cong fumes over case for Covid protocols violation at party hq

Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 (IANS) The Congress party in Kerala on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the way the police registered a case for violation of Covid protocols at their party headquarters on Wednesday when new president K. Sudhakaran took charge.

Expressing his displeasure, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan told the media that there cannot be two sets of rules for cases being registered for violating Covid protocols.

"We did our best to keep away the supporters who came to take part in the function. We even closed the gates of our party office. We did our best to observe the Covid protocols," said Satheesan.

Incidentally there was a sizeable presence of party workers and supporters at the taking over ceremony held at the auditorium of the headquarters.

But Satheesan expressed surprise and wanted to find out if there are two sets of rules, one for the Congress and another for the CPI-M.

"We wish to know if there was a case registered at the funeral of a CPI-M leader P.K. Kunjuananthan where 3,000 people took part in June last year. Likewise on May 20, the day the second Pinarayi Vijayan government took oath, (the CPI-M and CPI Ministers) they had assembled along with party workers at Alappuzha. There cannot be two sets of rules," added Satheesan.

The 73-year-old Kunjuananthan, a top CPI-M leader in Kannur district and a very close associate of Vijayan, was serving a life sentence in the murder of former CPI-M leader T.P. Chandrasekheran.

Following his death which took place here, the body was taken by road to his home town and at several places huge crowds were seen and for the funeral also, the situation was the same.

--IANS

sg/skp/