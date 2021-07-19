Cong gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss farmers' issues, inflation

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday to discuss issues like inflation, farmers' issue and fuel price hike.



"We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.

Asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress president, Kharge said, "High Command must have taken a thoughtful decision. He is young and was an active parliamentarian. He has the zeal to work so we welcome it."

Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the rise in the price of fuel and essential commodities and demanded immediate remedial measures to be taken by the government.

Meanwhile, several members have given notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss issues like the farmers' protest, fuel price rise and other issues.

CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem and Dr V Sivadasan have given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 will commence from Monday and continue till August 13. (ANI)

