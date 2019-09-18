Cong has no moral rights to ask for relief funds, says Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Slamming Congress on their demand for relief funds, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Congress has no moral rights to ask for more relief funds.

"Congress has no right to protest. In 2009 when floods occurred in the state, they did not do anything. Congress was at the centre but still, in the initial months, no steps were taken. They don't have any moral right to ask for more relief funds," BJP leader Bommai told ANI.



Earlier in the day, Congress held a protest near the Gandhi Statue against the central government demanding more relief funds for the flood-affected areas in Karnataka. (ANI)

