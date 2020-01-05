Cong hits back to Shah for riot instigator remark

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The Congress has criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for blaming it for misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The country knows they (the BJP) are the champion of instigating riots. Why the government is silent on issues of youngsters, unemployment and inflation," said Congress leader Rajiv Satav, here on Sunday.

Earlier during the day, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Shah said it (CAA) was the promise of Mahatma Gandhi that the Congress couldn't fulfil in 70 years. It was finally fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister) misleads people on the CAA. Rahul baba and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are playing the riots instigators by misleading people on the CAA," Shah said. "You are provoking people that they will lose citizenship. I want to tell the brothers and sisters of the minority community that no one would lose citizenship because there was no such provision in the CAA," the BJP President said. The Congress and the AAP were spreading lies by saying the minorities were not oppressed in Pakistan, Shah said and added, couldn't they see how the Sikh community was terrorised when the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara was attacked. miz/rt/pcj