Cong humiliating its leaders in every state, says BJP's NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Congress leaders are being humiliated by their party in every state, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Sunday.



Speaking to ANI about Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh's resignation, Subhash said, "All the Congress leaders in every Congress ruling state are getting humiliated because of the indifferent attitude of the party high command."

"The high command is just bothered about the family rule and not about the 135 years old party," he added.

Subhash also said the gradually all the ministers and party workers are deserting the Congress party due to its inconsistency.

"In the upcoming assembly elections, Congress party will not be getting a single seat anywhere in Punjab or Uttar Pradesh," said Subhash.

"BJP will be winning the next assembly elections with a clear majority, as we are doing many developments even in the Congress ruling states," he added.

The BJP spokesperson further said that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should step down as party leaders.

"They should stop this family business and give other leaders a chance to run the party," he added. (ANI)

