'Cong in Assam will protect illegal migrants if it wins'

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) If the Congress comes into power in Assam, they would safeguard the illegal immigrants, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday, two days before the first of the three-phase assembly polls is scheduled to be held in the BJP-ruled state.

Terming the Congress' '5 guarantees' as 'total lie', Chouhan also showed some video footage from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the guarantees have been proven as false promises.