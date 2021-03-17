Cong in Kerala registers complaint about 'rigged' voters list

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday met Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena and registered a complaint about widespread allegations about the voters list being rigged. He alleged that this is part of a conspiracy.

Speaking to the media here, Chennithala said that on perusal of the voters list it has come to light that the same person in one constituency has been given multiple election identity cards, with slight changes in the address and other details, but the photo is the same.

"It appears that there is a concerted effort in manipulating the voters list, as this discrepancy has been identified in numerous constituencies. A quick perusal by us reveals that in Nadapuram constituency there are 6,171 bogus voters and this is the same with constituencies like Kollam, Kazhakootam, Quilandy, Ambalapuzha to name a few. We are sure that this would be the same in each and every constituency," said Chennithala.

Soon after meeting Meena, Chennithala said that an official complaint has been registered and he will be looking into it and if the situation is not corrected, they will take legal steps.

State Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran who is seeking re-election from the Kazhakootam constituency in the capital city when asked about the rigged list in his constituency, shot back saying that maybe Chennithala is behind rigging the list and that's why he is able to precisely tell the exact number of fraud voters.

CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran said such complaints are common in every election and the authorities will do the needful.

--IANS

sg/bg