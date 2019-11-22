Cong in UP takes up Brahmins' cause

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Congress in Uttar Pradesh has accused the state government of shielding the people who are responsible for the killing of the members of the Brahmin community.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who is also a Brahmin, is spearheading the campaign for justice to the victims.

"This is a coincidence that most of the victims are Brahmin. I am fighting for the cause of every person who has been denied justice and the law and order has completely collapsed in the state," Prasada told IANS.

Under the banner of Brahmin Chetna Parishad, the Congress leader is travelling to meet all the victims of the Bramhim community murdered in the state. He met the family of Subhash Pandey whose daughter was allegedly murdered, but police termed it a suicide case. He also met the family of Satya Narain Shukla, who died in police custody in Amethi, and the family of student leader Aditya Sharan Tiwari in Basti who was allegedly murdered. The Brahmin Chetna Parishad under the guidance of Jitin Prasad has released a map where members of Brahmin community have been killed. The map has highlighted Meerut, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Jhansi and Lucknow where Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari was killed. miz/rt