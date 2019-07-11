Cong-JD(S) alliance going strong despite efforts to destabilise: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid crisis within the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the coalition government is going strong despite efforts being made to destabilise it.

"Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state is going strong despite the efforts to destabilise. We are confident and prepared for smooth and fruitful conduct of legislative sessions," Kumaraswamy said ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of the legislative assembly.

He went on to say that it is "unnecessary" to give importance to Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh's "casual meeting" with BJP leaders at the new building of KK guesthouse, managed by KSTDC, which comes under his portfolio.Chikkodi MLA and chief whip of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government Ganesh Hukkeri had on Thursday issued a whip to party MLAs to attend the Assembly session to pass the finance bill.Kumaraswamy said that the Assembly will discuss several other matters and absent MLAs will be disqualified under the 'anti-defection law'.Anti-defection law, also known as the tenth schedule of the Constitution, was amended in 1985 to prevent political defections and stop legislators from switching sides.The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government had earlier this month slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs.Congress leader and Karnataka Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar, who is back in Bengaluru after a failed trip to Mumbai to meet and placate the rebel MLAs staying there, expressed his optimism that "good sense will prevail" and the dissidents will withdraw their resignations."I have confidence that they will have good sense and not leave party from which they have been elected," Shivakumar said at the Vidhana Soudha.The 225-member state Assembly includes one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (ANI)