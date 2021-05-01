Cong launches Hello Doctor tele consultation for Covid

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "India needs to stand together and help our people. We have launched 'Hello Doctor', a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice. Dear Dr's & mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on."

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Congress has launched a teleconsulation to give medical advice on the pandemic and people can get prescription, which will avoid rush to the hospital for minor symptoms.

The Congress has also established control room in all the states and a central control room at Delhi to help people in distress.

India witnessed highest spike of 4,01,999 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 3,523 fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) said on Saturday.

It was the first time when India crossed four lakh figure of Covid cases in a day. For the last nine days, over three lakh Covid cases were being reported while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past four days. On Friday, India witnessed 3,498 deaths, second highest fatalities in a day.

India's total tally of total Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,91,64,969, the highest since the pandemic started in 2020, with 32,68,710 active cases and 2,11,853 deaths so far.

--IANS

