Cong leader files complaint against RSS chief

Hyderabad, Dec 30 (IANS) In a fresh twist to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's controversial "all Indians are Hindu" remark, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao has filed a police complaint against him in Hyderabad.

In the complaint dated December 29, Rao claimed that Bhgwat's statement has "hurt the sentiments and beliefs of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis etc". He also claimed that the RSS Chief's comment was against the "spirit and tenor of the Constitution". Rao has demanded a police case be registered against Mohan Bhagwat for what he calls is "anti-national and anti-secular statement".

The RSS chief last Wednesday stirred a row when he said that for the Sangh, all 130 crore Indians are part of the Hindu society, irrespective of their region and culture. "When I say Hindu Samaj, it includes those who consider India their motherland, love its 'jal, jungle and janwar', have the nationalistic spirit and respect its culture. Irrespective of the languages they speak, the regions they come from, their forms of worship and even if they don't follow any religion, all are children of India," he had said. The veteran Congress leader, who has already lodged a complaint against Bhagwat in Hydebrabad's Saroor Nagar police Station, wants the police to act against him. abn/prs