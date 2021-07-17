Cong leader rakes up separate Lingayat religion issue again

Patil, who was silent after the poll debacle in Karnataka in the last elections, declared that separate religion for Lingayats is an issue of identity. He was speaking to reporters at Belagavi, on Friday after visiting the Naganur Rudrakshi Mutt.

Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) Influential Congress leader from north Karnataka, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah's blue-eyed boy, M.B. Patil has raked up the issue of separate religion for Lingayats yet again.

He maintained that Veerashaivas form a sub-caste among the Lingayats. "Last time, unnecessary confusion was created. But, this time we are ready to take up the issue," he said.

The struggle to attain a separate religious status for Lingayats started as early as the 12th century. This is not an issue for elections, he pointed out.

It was perceived to be then chief minister Siddaramaiah's strategy to split the Lingayat community by raking up the issue of a separate religion, considered to be the vote bank of the BJP.

However, the strategy boomeranged on Congress and BJP emerged as the single largest party in the elections and went on to assume power, a year later.

--IANS

mka/skp/