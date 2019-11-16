Cong leaders meet to discuss preparations for Dec rally

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Senior leaders of the Congress met here to take stock of the preparations for a public meeting in the national capital in the first week of December against the policies of the BJP government at the Centre and also the Ayodhya verdict, party sources said on Saturday.

On Friday, several leaders met the party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the contours of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, state in-charges and state Presidents.

Venugopal had sent a circular to all leaders on November 13 about the meeting. The important issue to be discussed, according to sources, is the Ayodhya verdict where the party wants to take feedback about its political fallout. The Congress is planning a big rally here, where non-NDA leaders are likely to participate. The party is keen to have prominent opposition leaders attend the rally. Representatives of 13 parties attended the November 4 meeting to discuss a common strategy against the government.