Cong legal cell head Vivek Tankha quits, says someone else should get chance

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Ahead of the much talked about AICC reshuffle Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha has resigned as Chairman of the legal, HR & RTI department of the Congress. After putting in his papers Tankha said, "As I had done a long stint of 5 years, new people should get a chance. This is my lifes belief. I have always advocated it and so must practise it"

He said that he has served as chairman of the AICC legal department for 5 years which is a long stint for any position." I thank the Congress president & all colleagues for the wonderful trust, cooperation & synergy I experienced. Idea is to let new people take charge. By letter dated June 25 I demitted my charge," he said.

"I actually don't believe that anybody can do justice to a position by continuing for too long. New people should get opportunity. I have followed this principle all my life. There is so much more in the world than just holding on to one position".

Incidentally Vivek Tankha was one of the letter writers who asked for reforms in the party in August last year. A member of the Upper House, he contested the Jabalpur Lok Sabha election in 2019 but lost.

He thanked former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for giving him a chance in the party.

In the AICC there is expectation of a major rejig with more new faces being inducted in the team to prepare for the next elections.

