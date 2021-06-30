Cong legislator and Kerala Ex-Home Minister gets death threat

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, the two leaders demanded an immediate probe into this.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 30 (IANS) Veteran Congress legislator and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Wednesday received a death threat through an anonymous letter, said State Congress President K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

"The letter says that Radhakrishnan when he was Home Minister (2011-16) had ruined the life of the writer of the letter by putting him in jail in a murder case. Hence he, his wife and children will be eliminated in 10 days time. Even though we do not say it could be written by the killers of former CPI-M leader T.P. Chandrasekeran, there are chances it could be them," said Sudhakaran.

Chandrasekeran, the founder of RMP, was hacked to death by assailants on May 4, 2012 when he was returning home on his motorcycle in his hometown near Kozhikode.

In the case, 11 people were given life imprisonment, of which three were mid-level CPI-M leaders and the demand for a probe into the conspiracy behind the murder is still with the court.

His widow K.K. Rema won the Vadakara assembly constituency election on April 6 with the support of the Congress.

It was when Radhakrishnan was the Home Minister, that the accused were arrested and following their trial they were sent to jail.

Sudhakaran earlier in the day had said that these criminals have the full support of the Vijayan government and they have full freedom in the jail. No jail official dares to meddle in their activities inside the jail.

--IANS

sg/bg