Cong loses more leaders to SP in UP

Lucknow, Feb 19 (IANS) The Congress suffered a jolt in Uttar Pradesh on Friday when it lost another batch of senior leaders -- this time to the Samajwadi Party.

Two former ministers, R.K. Chaudhary (Lucknow) and Jai Narain Tiwari (Sultanpur) left the party to join the Samajwadi Party.

R.K. Chaudhary was a cabinet minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party government and had later joined the Congress.