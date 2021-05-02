Cong lost elections but not its 'morale' to be people's voice

"We have lost the election in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal but we have neither lost our morale nor our resolve or determination to continuously become people's voice in these times of unprecedented calamity."The Congress party will definitely study the results and all the reasons diligently and we are committed to correct our mistakes and do appropriate course correction," he told reporters at a virtual press conference.His remarks come after the Congress failed to make its mark in the states of Assam, Kerala and West Bengal, but its alliance with DMK won in Tamil Nadu.Surjewala said the party has accepted the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility."People's mandate is the final word in democracy. People of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have given their democratic mandate for next five years. We accept the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility. We recognise that the election results are not as per our expectations, particularly those of Assam and Kerala," he said.He also said the party recognises that its workers and leaders worked unitedly on the ground and gave their best, yet the people's verdict was not in their favour.Congress and its workers have a deep rooted personal connect with the people of the country, particularly in the five states where elections were held, he said, and added that they will work harder to build greater faith and affinity between the party and the people."We shall fulfill our commitment of a responsible opposition in both the states of Assam and Kerala to raise people's issues, inside and outside the Assembly," he said.He also congratulated the people of West Bengal, and claimed that they have "decimated the vicious divisive agenda as also money and muscle power of the Bhartiya Janata Party. They have chosen peace and brotherhood over division and hatred."The Congress said while the Bengal results are a matter of concern, discussion and deliberation for the party, it "congratulates Mamata Banerjee on her resounding victory and for her determination in defeating the BJP".It also congratulated BJP and Sarbananda Sonowal for their victory in Assam as also the LDF and Pinarayi Vijayan for their victory in Kerala."We sincerely hope that they will work to fulfill all their electoral promises as also do their best to protect lives in times of pandemic,"he said.The party also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for their "wisdom and faith" and congratulated M K Stalin for leading the DMK-Congress alliance to victory."We are committed to work together, fulfill the election promises and ensure the State's development," it said.Surjewala said currently, the biggest challenge facing the country is the unprecedented COVID pandemic.Congress, along with its frontal organisations like the Youth Congress, is leaving no stone unturned to contribute in every way possible, he said."We demand that Modi government now rise above the partisan political campaign and concentrate upon tackling COVID, providing life saving medicines and oxygen, ramping up hospital infrastructure and ensure universal vaccination for all," he said.