Cong may end polls in youth organisations to galvanise them

Of late the Congress has been feeling the weakness of its youth set-up, which was once the strength of its agitational politics. It now wants to connect with the youth and groom more young leaders.

On election trail in Faizabad, Priyanka Gandhi had hinted that senior leaders were opposed to idea of elections in youth organisations.

Party sources said senior leaders raised the matter with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, who will take a final call.

Elections to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) were introduced by Rahul Gandhi in 2007, when he was the general secretary in-charge these organisations, to spot fresh talent from block to national levels.

Rahul Gandhi had also roped in former advisor to the Election Commission K.J. Rao to advise the party on elections to its youth organisations. "Earlier the party followed a nomination system. The elections were introduced with a good intention, but these were manipulated and children of many leaders got elected," said a party leader.<br> <br>Anand Rawat, son of former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat; Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh; and Chiranjeev Rao, son of former Haryana minister Capt. Ajay Yadav were among those who were elected to Congress youth organisations in their states since introductions of elections. Some leaders also were spotted through their talent, but these were exceptions. Like former IYC president Keshav Chand Yadav, who rose from a humble background, but was removed after there were complaints against him.