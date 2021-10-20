Cong MLA in Punjab assaults man for questioning his performance

Chandigarh, Oct 20 (IANS) In an apparent embarrassment for the Congress, its legislator Joginder Pal in Punjab allegedly assaulted a man who questioned him over the work done in the constituency.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the legislator, dressed in a white kurta, talking about the development works carried out by him in his Boha constituency in Pathankot district.