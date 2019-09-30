Cong MLA joins BJP ahead of Maha polls

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress MLA Gopaldas Agrawal on Monday joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



"This is a historic day for me since my life is going towards a change. This change came due to love and affection of Devendra Fadnavis in last five years. He worked for everyone above politics. Today at this age, I should choose development over politics. I joined BJP for development politics," said Agarwal, an MLA from Gondia.

Several MLAs from Congress and NPC have joined the BJP in the past ahead of polls.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes takes place on October 24. (ANI)

