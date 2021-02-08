Cong MLA submits resignation to GPCC chief over ticket distribution

"I tendered my resignation to the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief on Monday. My constituency Jamalpur Khadia consists of Jamalpur, Khadia and Behrampura wards of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. After the high command selected four nominees for Behrampura, I conveyed it to them. After these four filed their nominations, I came to know that two other candidates had also filed papers on Congress tickets," Khedawala alleged.

Gandhinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) Congress MLA Imran Khedawala said on Monday that he had submitted his resignation as legislator to Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda to protest over the ticket distribution for the local body elections in Behrampura area of Ahmedabad.

"I confirmed this news from the Collector's office and thereafter questioned the Gujarat leadership over the issue. My question is -- once the high command has decided and given its mandate to four candidates, why have two others been given the same?" asked the legislator.

Dissatisfied with the reply from state leadership, Khedawala said, he tendered his resignation to the GPCC President.

"Initially they refused to accept my resignation. But when I threatened that I will tender my resignation to the Assembly Speaker, it was accepted. Now, the party high command will take a decision on my resignation," he added.

The Congress is facing dissent, especially in the selection of candidates for the coming local body elections in Gujarat. Quite a few Congress legislators have dumped the party in the past to join the ruling BJP.

--IANS

amc/tsb