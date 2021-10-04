Cong MLAs protest at Kerala Guv's residence against Priyanka's detention

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (IANS) The entire Congress legislators in the Kerala Assembly on Monday protested before the official residence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan against the detention of party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh.

The legislators led by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan, who said, "What happened in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was the work of a Union Minister and his son who are operating like mafia dons to finish off the farmers.