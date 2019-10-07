Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi appointed as in-charge of Tripura, Manipur

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Congres MP Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed as in-charge of Tripura and Manipur by party's interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

Gogoi will handle his new post along with his current responsibilities as in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.



He has succeeded Luizinho Faleiro, who was was in-charge of the 7 North Eastern States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura.

However, Faleiro will continue as general secretary in-charge of other north-eastern states. (ANI)

