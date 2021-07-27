Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi moves adjournment motion notice in LS over Assam-Mizoram clash

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Assam-Mizoram clash.



Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Monday claimed that around 200 Assam Police personnel forcibly crossed duty posts and said that the inter-state border issue with Assam should be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that six jawans of Assam Police have lost their lives while defending the constitutional boundary of state at the Assam-Mizoram border.

According to the source, the situation is being brought to normal.

A war of words ensued between Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his counterpart from neighbouring Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma as the former urged Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter and immediately end this crisis.

A clipping shared by Zoramthanga on Twitter showed police trying to stop a clash among men armed with sticks.

In reply to the tweet, Assam Police said miscreants from Mizoram were indulging in stone-pelting and attacking Assam government officials stationed at Lailapur to protect Assam's land from encroachment.

In reply, Sarma shared a clipping and said a superintendent of police from Mizoram was asking Assam's officials to withdraw from their post, failing which civilians from the neighbouring state would not stop the violence. He too sought immediate intervention of Shah and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

