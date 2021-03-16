Cong MP gives adjournment notice in LS over bank employees' strike

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation".



Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Jha had given a notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the strike and agitation of bank employees.

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and "retrograde banking reforms".

Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers are participating in the strike. (ANI)

